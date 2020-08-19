No, That’s Not Google CEO Sundar Pichai Meeting His Teacher
We found that the man in the video is not Sundar Pichai but teacher and educationist Ganesh Kohli.
A viral video on social media in which a man can be seen meeting an elderly woman is being shared with a claim that it shows Google CEO Sundar Pichai meeting his mathematics teacher after 26 years. However, we found that the man in the video is not Sundar Pichai but educationist Ganesh Kohli.
THE CLAIM
The claim along with which the aforementioned video is being shared reads: “#Google CEO Sunder Pichai meets his teacher after 26yrs watch a great humane gesture. (sic)”
The video is massively viral on Twitter and Facebook with the same false claim.
WHAT WE FOUND
A simple look at the video reveals that the person who can be seen travelling to meet the elderly woman is not Sundar Pichai. Illustrated below is a comparison between the images of the Google CEO and the man in the viral video.
Next, we broke the video into several keyframes using the InVid Google Chrome extension and followed it up with a reverse image search. This helped us access a longer version of the video on YouTube. This version carried a name band in the beginning which identified the person in the video as educationist Ganesh Kohli.
Ganesh Kohli is the founder of the IC3 Movement which will be impacting around 175000 high schools in next 15 years. The Movement also supports free education for school teachers so that they become trained career and school counsellors.
We also found a tweet by Kohli where he had himself called out the misleading claim with which the video is being circulated.
Evidently, an old video of educationist Ganesh Kohli is viral on social media as ‘Sundar Pichai meeting his teacher after years.’
(With inputs from SM Hoax Slayer.)
