This Video of Elephant Rescuing a Tiger From Being Swept Away Is AI-Generated

A video of a tiger climbing on top of an elephant is going viral on the internet with a claim that it shows a Sumatran elephant attempting to rescue a wildcat from being swept away by strong current in Indonesia.
What did the viral post say?: The clip was posted with a caption that said, "A rare and touching incident was captured during flash floods in Sumatra. The video shows a Sumatran elephant attempting to rescue a tiger swept away by the strong current. This rare moment immediately went viral on Indonesian social media."
What's the truth?: The video has been generated using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and does not show real visuals.
How did we find that out?: At first, we noticed that the water had a smoothed texture and the clip had a glossy texture to it. These are common features that are spotted in AI-generated visuals.
What did detection tools show?: Team WebQoof passed the video through two AI detection tools named 'Hive Moderation' and 'DeepFake-O-Meter' to further verify its authenticity.
While the first tool showed over 88 percent probability, two detectors of the second tool gave conclusive results of the video being an AI-generated one.
(Swipe right to view all screenshots.)
The tool showed over 88 percent probability of the video being an AI one.
(Source: Hive Moderation/Screenshot)
Conclusion: This makes it clear that the video was indeed an AI-generated one and did not show real visuals.
