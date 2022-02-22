Video From Street Play Linked to Hijab Row, Shared With a Communal Spin

A 30-second video showing men thrashing and kicking a burqa-clad woman is being linked to the ongoing hijab row; it is being shared with a false claim that it shows an actual incident of how Muslim women are treated by Muslim men.

We, however, found out that the video was seven years old and showed the re-enactment of the killing of Farkhunda Malikzada in Afghanistan who was falsely accused of burning a Quran in a Muslim shrine in Kabul.

The street play was done as a mark of protest against the incident, demanding justice for Farkhunda.