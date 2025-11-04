ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

This Video of a Dog Protecting a Girl Sleeping on Road Is AI-Generated

Multiple discrepancies and an AI tool showed that the video was AI-generated.

A video which shows a dog barking at a person who comes close to a girl seen sleeping on a road is being circulated on social media platforms as a real incident.

What have users said?: An Instagram user shared the clip with a caption that said, "A loyal stray dog stayed by the side of a young girl sleeping on the road, keeping her safe through the night. An incredible act of love and protection that warms the heart."

Media outlet News18 Marathi, too, shared a report on the video. More archives of similar such claims could be viewed here, here, and here.

What's the truth?: The video has been generated using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools and does not show real visuals. This makes the claim false.

Discrepancies in the viral video: On closely looking at the video, we noticed that the water bottle looked weirdly-shaped and its cap appeared to be missing.

  • The entire sequence, too, looked a bit animated as neither was there any reaction from the girl nor did the person seem to flinch or give any natural reaction.

  • This indicated that the video might be an AI-generated one.

What did a detection tool show?: Team WebQoof passed the video through an AI detection tool called 'DeepFake-O-Meter' to further verify its authenticity.

  • One of the detectors conclusively showed that the video was a 100 percent fake.

Conclusion: It is evident that the video was AI-generated and did not show any real visuals.

