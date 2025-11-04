This Video of a Dog Protecting a Girl Sleeping on Road Is AI-Generated

A video which shows a dog barking at a person who comes close to a girl seen sleeping on a road is being circulated on social media platforms as a real incident.
What have users said?: An Instagram user shared the clip with a caption that said, "A loyal stray dog stayed by the side of a young girl sleeping on the road, keeping her safe through the night. An incredible act of love and protection that warms the heart."
Media outlet News18 Marathi, too, shared a report on the video. More archives of similar such claims could be viewed here, here, and here.
What's the truth?: The video has been generated using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools and does not show real visuals. This makes the claim false.
Discrepancies in the viral video: On closely looking at the video, we noticed that the water bottle looked weirdly-shaped and its cap appeared to be missing.
The entire sequence, too, looked a bit animated as neither was there any reaction from the girl nor did the person seem to flinch or give any natural reaction.
This indicated that the video might be an AI-generated one.
What did a detection tool show?: Team WebQoof passed the video through an AI detection tool called 'DeepFake-O-Meter' to further verify its authenticity.
One of the detectors conclusively showed that the video was a 100 percent fake.
Conclusion: It is evident that the video was AI-generated and did not show any real visuals.
