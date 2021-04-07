Still From 2014 Bhojpuri Film Viral as ‘Hindus Tortured in Bengal’
The viral image shows a man forcibly disrobing a woman on the streets as people continue to stand around and watch.
Amid the high pitched Assembly elections in West Bengal, a still from Bhojpuri film ‘Aurat Khilona Nahi’ which was released in 2014 is doing the rounds on social media with a claim that it shows Hindus being “tortured” in the state.
CLAIM
The viral image shows a man forcibly disrobing a woman on the streets with hundreds of people standing around and watching.
The caption reads: “In Bengal, the houses of Hindus are burnt, temples are being demolished. Nevertheless the UN shanti duniya silent world only speaks for the Rohingyos. Gaddar will now fight for our brothers #StandWithBengalHindus” (sic)
The aforementioned image is being widely circulated on Twitter. (Archived version of the same can be viewed here and here.)
The same image had earlier gone viral in 2018 with a claim that it shows BSP leader Bakruddin Ansari molesting a Dalit woman.
WHAT WE FOUND
We ran a reverse image search on the viral photo and found a 2014 blogpost which carried the same image.
As per the blog, the said image is a still from a Bhojpuri film titled ‘Aurat Khilona Nahi’ which released in 2014 and highlights the atrocities on women.
We found the full movie uploaded on YouTube.
The said still can be seen 2 hours and 11 minutes into the film.
Among others, Bhojpuri star and BJP leader Manoj Tiwari and Monalisa Biswas featured in the movie.
Clearly, a still from a feature film has resurfaced on the internet amid the West Bengal Assembly elections with false claims.
