Edited Images Viral as Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s Pregnancy News

A collage of images showing actor Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal is being shared on social media.
Those sharing the viral post claimed that the celebrity couple had announced their pregnancy.
What we found: At first, we ran a relevant keyword search to find whether the viral news was credible.
However, we did not find any reports or official announcements by Sinha or Iqbal about the alleged pregnancy.
The keyword search led us to a post on Instagram by Sinha where she shut down such rumours.
She wrote, “World record holder for longest pregnancy in human history (16 months and counting according to our lovely and hyper intelligent media) simply for posing with hand around midsection. Scroll to last slide for our reaction... and then continue to dazzle this Diwali.”
Additionally, the images in the viral collage showing Iqbal placing his hand on Sinha's stomach was not to insinuate that they were pregnant.
Rather, the couple took a jibe at the several rumours surrounding her personal life.
We, then, ran the image on Fake Image Detector which concluded that the photo was 'computer-generated or modified.'
Conclusion: The viral claim is false as the couple has put no such announcements. The accompanying image is also edited.
