No, China’s Xinhua News Did Not Mock India’s Coronavirus Response

Fourth, we analysed the kind of content that was shared by the parody account and found that there were several tweets in the which the account taken a dig at the BJP IT Cell – an unusual line to take for an official state-run news agency. The fake account has also tweeted memes about the collapse of India’s Yes Bank, on the recent communal violence in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the official handle of Xinhua news agency has been tweeting about coronavirus-related news from China and across the globe.

One also notices other relevant discrepancies: The official handle is being followed by the accounts of the Spokesperson’s office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China (@MFA_China) and the Mission of China (@ChinaEUMission) which is the mission of the People's Republic of China to the European Union.

But, these accounts are not following the parody account.

Observing this combination of red flags, it is apparent that many of India’s social media users have fallen for a joke tweet from a parody account.