Video of Siyaram Baba From MP Falsely Shared as 188-Year-Old Man Found In a Cave

This video shows Siyaram Baba who lives in Madhya Pradesh and there is no official confirmation for his age.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
A video showing people helping out an old man to walk is going viral on social media to claim that it shows a 188-year old man who was recently found in a cave.

This video shows Siyaram Baba who lives in Madhya Pradesh and there is no official confirmation for his age.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Similar archives can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: This video shows Siyaram Baba who lives in Madhya Pradesh and there is no official confirmation for his age.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video on Google and this led us to a YouTube video.

  • This was shared on 2 October, and it showed the same men helping out the old man seen in the viral clip.

  • The title stated that it shows Siyaram Baba in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh.

  • Taking a cue, we performed a relevant keyword search on Google which led us to several news reports about Siyaram Baba.

  • This was shared by ScoopWhoop Hindi, Dainik Bhaskar and Navbharat Times. All the reports carried various visuals which matched with the man seen in the viral clip.

This video shows Siyaram Baba who lives in Madhya Pradesh and there is no official confirmation for his age.

This report is from 2 July 2024.

(Source: NBT/screenshot)

  • These reports stated that Siyaram Baba lives in Bhatyan Ashram at Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh, however, there is no confirmation of his actual age.

  • It also adds that there is a difference of opinion in the surrounding areas regarding his age which is discussed to be above 100.

  • We found his Instagram page which is run by one of his followers, Shubh Birla.

  • We spoke to Birla who confirmed to us that according to Siyaram Baba's official documents, he is 94 years old.

  • He added that some people have spread rumours about Baba's age on social media.

He can be seen living inside a small room and often visiting temples.

  • Moreover, there are no credible reports about a 188-year-old man being found inside a cave.

Conclusion: Although we haven't been able to independently verify the age of Siyaram Baba, it is evident that the viral claim about him being found in a cave is false.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Topics:  Madhya Pradesh   Fact Check   Baba 

