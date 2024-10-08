Video of Siyaram Baba From MP Falsely Shared as 188-Year-Old Man Found In a Cave

A video showing people helping out an old man to walk is going viral on social media to claim that it shows a 188-year old man who was recently found in a cave.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video on Google and this led us to a YouTube video.
This was shared on 2 October, and it showed the same men helping out the old man seen in the viral clip.
The title stated that it shows Siyaram Baba in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh.
Taking a cue, we performed a relevant keyword search on Google which led us to several news reports about Siyaram Baba.
This was shared by ScoopWhoop Hindi, Dainik Bhaskar and Navbharat Times. All the reports carried various visuals which matched with the man seen in the viral clip.
These reports stated that Siyaram Baba lives in Bhatyan Ashram at Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh, however, there is no confirmation of his actual age.
It also adds that there is a difference of opinion in the surrounding areas regarding his age which is discussed to be above 100.
We found his Instagram page which is run by one of his followers, Shubh Birla.
We spoke to Birla who confirmed to us that according to Siyaram Baba's official documents, he is 94 years old.
He added that some people have spread rumours about Baba's age on social media.
Moreover, there are no credible reports about a 188-year-old man being found inside a cave.
Conclusion: Although we haven't been able to independently verify the age of Siyaram Baba, it is evident that the viral claim about him being found in a cave is false.
