No, Bengali Is Not the Official Language of Sierra Leone

How did this claim originate?: Reports shared by The Indian Express and Dhaka Tribune in 2017 mentioned that Bengali/Bangla language was declared "AN official language" for Sierra Leone by the late former president Dr Alhaji Ahmad Tejan Kabbah in 2002.

According to the reports, “Soon after peace was restored in 2002, the country’s president Ahmad Tejan Kabbah announced that Bengali would henceforth be considered an official language of the Republic of Sierra Leone in recognition of the work done by Bangladeshi troops in restoring peace to the region."

However, there were several other versions that stated that Bengali was only recognised as an honorary language in recognition of the peacekeeping work by Bangladeshi troops.