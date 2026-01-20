This Video of a Shopkeeper Crying and Pleading to a Customer Is Scripted

A video of a woman pleading and crying while grabbing the feet of another person is being shared to claim that it shows a shopkeeper breaking down after a customer refused to buy anything after spending two hours.
What did the viral post say?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium user shared the clip with a caption that said, "This woman spent hours shopping. The shopkeeper girl took out everything she wanted. Later, the woman said she wouldn’t buy anything. The shopkeeper girl started crying and begging her. Why are women so cruel? A man would never do that."
What is the truth?: The video is actually a scripted one and does not show a real incident.
How did we find that out?: Using the help of InVid, a video verification tool, we divided the viral video into several keyframes and performed a reverse image search on them.
A Google Lens search directed us to a video published on an Instagram handle named 'carry_wear_by_besties_ks'.
The video showed the girl playing the shopkeeper seen in the viral video enacting the same scene.
It was uploaded on 15 January and its caption when translated to English loosely said, "Everyone tried, will someone do it better
#comedyvideos #funny #reelsinstagram #customer #shopkeeper."
Finding the original video: We went through the Instagram handle and found the original clip posted on it on 9 January.
The post's caption in Hindi loosely translates to, "She is saying as if she did not like anything #customer #shopkeeperslife #dukaandar #funny #comedyvideos.
The caption included hashtags that clearly indicated the video did not depict a real incident.
What did the creators say?: Both the people seen in the viral video clarified in a different clip posted on 13 January that the incident was not real.
The creators said the media outlets misidentified the video's location (Jaipur or Indore) and that the actual location was Uttarakhand's Dehradun.
They said that they are the owners of the shop and that the video was made for "entertainment".
Conclusion: It is evident that the video is scripted and does not show a real incident of a shopkeeper pleading and crying to a customer.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)