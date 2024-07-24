ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Parody Ad Video of Head Scarf From Malaysia Goes Viral as Shampoo Ad For Muslims

This is a parody advertisement video shot by a Malaysian head scarf company in 2017 and is not an ad for shampoo.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
A video showing a woman using shampoo over her hijab is going viral to claim that this is an advertisement of a shampoo which was shot and aired in Malaysia.

The claim insinuates that the advertisement showcases the conservative side of Islam.

This is a parody advertisement video shot by a Malaysian head scarf company in 2017 and is not an ad for shampoo.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: This is a parody advertisement video based off of a Sunsilk shampoo ad from 2006.

  • This was shot by a Malaysian head scarf company, Escarves, in 2017 and is not an ad for shampoo.

How did we find out the truth?: By conducting a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video, we came across the original and extended version of the video on YouTube.

  • This was shared by MTAS Production on 17 April 2017 and it carried details of Malaysian scarf company called “Escarves” who was behind the video.

  • Turns out, this was a parody video and not an advertisement for shampoo, as claimed.

Taking a cue, we performed a keyword search on Google using 'Escarves hijab ad Malaysia' and this led us to a report shared by Malaysian website, Cilisos on 5 May 2017.

  • Representative from Escarves told Cilisos that this parody video was made to create brand awareness.

  • It stated that this parody ad was based off of 2006 Sunsilk ad (shampoo ad). The ad can be seen here.

  • We found another report by Campaign Asia from 5 May 2017 which carried a clarification from the production house, Mr The All Shared Production, who shot this video.

  • Anis Syuhada, spokesperson from the production house, told the media house that this parody video was made for their client, Escarves.

  • Syuhada also stated that this is parody video which pokes fun at a very popular shampoo ad from years ago.

Escarves had also shared this video on their official Facebook page in 2017.

  • Further, we also found a clarification from the founder of the Escarves, Eyda Sukiman, who also acts in the video.

  • She replied to a post and stated that this video is a parody and has no intentions to hurt any religious sentiments.

This is a parody advertisement video shot by a Malaysian head scarf company in 2017 and is not an ad for shampoo.

This post dates back to 5 May 2017.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

Conclusion: An old parody video of a woman seen washing her hijab is going viral to claim that this a shampoo ad from Malaysia.

Topics:  Malaysia   Fact Check   Webqoof 

