Fact-Check: Is This a Clip of Serbian Protesters Demanding a Christian State?No!

A video showing protesters rallying on the streets of Serbia at night has gone viral on social media.
What's the claim?: The viral post claims that over 13 lakh Christians in Serbia are protesting to demand that the country be declared a Christian nation.
What we found: We ran keyframes from the viral clip through Google’s reverse image search.
We found the same video posted on X, formerly Twitter, on
The caption of the post identifies the protests as a part of , not demonstrations demanding that Serbia be declared a Christian nation.
We also found a news report published on 16 March 2025 by the Reuters, confirming that Serbia had witnessed protest on 15 March 2025 against corruption.
We also found a statement posted on the Instagram account of a Serbian student association regarding the ongoing student-led protests in Serbia, which confirms that the demonstrations are focused on opposing corruption.
We also ran a relevant keyword search and found no credible reports suggesting that the protests were aimed at pushing for a declaration of Serbia as a Christian state.
Conclusion: The claim is misleading. The viral video does not show protesters demanding that Serbia be declared a Christian state.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)