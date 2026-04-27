Altered Video Shared as Jaguar Fighter Jet Crashing at Purvanchal Expressway

A video of an aircraft crashing while landing is being shared on the internet with a claim that it shows a SEPECAT Jaguar fighter jet failed to land on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur.
What did users say?: Those sharing the clip have uploaded it with a caption that said, "Breaking news: "Preparations for Operation Sandur suffered a setback in Uttar Pradesh when a SEPECAT Jaguar fighter jet failed to land on the Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur..."
What are the facts?: The video has been edited to show the crashing of the plane. The original clip showed that the aircraft's landing was successful. This makes the viral post false.
How did we find that out?: We conducted a reverse image search on the keyframes of the viral video and found a post shared on the official X account of Asian News International (ANI).
It was posted on 22 April and its caption said, "#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Jaguar fighter jet lands on Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur as Indian Air Force (IAF) conducts takeoff and landing practice."
We found that the above video showed the successful landing of the fighter jet. Moreover, there are no credible reports talking about such a crash in Sultanpur.
PIB debunks the claim: The official X handle of Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-checking wing, too, clarified that the video was a digitally altered one.
The post was uploaded on 24 April and further said, " Beware! This claim is #fake! This is an AI-generated deepfake video being shared to spread misinformation."
Conclusion: It is evident that the original video did not show the fighter jet crashing as seen in the viral clip.
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