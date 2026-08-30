Staged Video Falsely Shared as One of Hindu Man Harassing Elderly Muslim Man

At the time of writing this report, this post by X user 'JM News Network' had garnered around 55 lakh views.
The Quint also received a query about this video on its WhatsApp tipline.
(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)
Is it true?: No, the claim is false as the video is a staged one.
The 'Hindu' man was identified as a content creator named Bhanu Chand Dubey, who regularly makes scripted video with the man seen in the video.
How did we find out the truth?: We divided the viral video into multiple keyframes using InVID, a video verification tool, and ran reverse image searches on all of them.
One such search led us to an Instagram account with the username '@bhanuchanddubey', where we saw that the viral video was shared on 24 August 2026.
Here, the video carried the text 'Comedy', and was shared with the caption, "Comedy movie."
When we went through Dubey's profile, we came across more videos he had shared featuring the same man, showing different storylines.
In one of these videos, Dubey referred to the other man with affection, asking people not the believe what they saw in the videos he posted.
"Our friendship is very deep, he's like my uncle, we make videos showing squabbles but we live with love," Dubey said.
Conclusion: A scripted video is being shared to falsely claim that it shows a Hindu man harassing an elderly Muslim man.
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