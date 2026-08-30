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Staged Video Falsely Shared as One of Hindu Man Harassing Elderly Muslim Man

The video is a staged one, created by an Instagram user identified as Bhanu Chand Dubey.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
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A video showing a man with a tilak on his forehead, standing behind a man wearing a skullcap and making odd gestures is being widely shared on social media, where users have claimed that the video is one of a Hindu man harassing an elderly Muslim man.

At the time of writing this report, this post by X user 'JM News Network' had garnered around 55 lakh views.

The Quint also received a query about this video on its WhatsApp tipline.

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false as the video is a staged one.

  • The 'Hindu' man was identified as a content creator named Bhanu Chand Dubey, who regularly makes scripted video with the man seen in the video.

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How did we find out the truth?: We divided the viral video into multiple keyframes using InVID, a video verification tool, and ran reverse image searches on all of them.

  • One such search led us to an Instagram account with the username '@bhanuchanddubey', where we saw that the viral video was shared on 24 August 2026.

  • Here, the video carried the text 'Comedy', and was shared with the caption, "Comedy movie."

  • When we went through Dubey's profile, we came across more videos he had shared featuring the same man, showing different storylines.

  • In one of these videos, Dubey referred to the other man with affection, asking people not the believe what they saw in the videos he posted.

  • "Our friendship is very deep, he's like my uncle, we make videos showing squabbles but we live with love," Dubey said.

Conclusion: A scripted video is being shared to falsely claim that it shows a Hindu man harassing an elderly Muslim man.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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Topics:  Muslim   Hindu   Webqoof 

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