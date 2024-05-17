ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

This Video of Man Injecting Artificial Red Colour in Watermelon Is Scripted!

This is a scripted video and not a real incident 'caught on camera' as claimed.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

A video showing a man admitting that he was caught injecting artificial red colour to watermelons is going viral on social media.

It also shows the narrator who is also the cameraperson in a police uniform blaming the man for putting people's lives at risk because of the artificial chemicals.

This is a scripted video and not a real incident 'caught on camera' as claimed.

An archive of the claim can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: This is not a real video but a scripted one.

  • The video also carries a disclaimer about it being a fictional script.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video on Google.

  • This led us to a Facebook post shared on 29 April by an account named 'Social Message'.

  • The viral video matched with this video and both of them carried a disclaimer at 0:28 timestamp which clarified that this is fictional and scripted.

This is a scripted video and not a real incident 'caught on camera' as claimed.

Disclaimer added in the video.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

It reads, "This video is a complete fiction all the events in the video are scripted and made for awareness.purpose only this does not promote any kind of activity or defame any kind of rituals. Any similarity to actual persons, living or dead, or actual events, is purely coincidental. (sic)"

About adulteration in watermelons: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has posted guidelines on its official website about checking adulteration in food items.

They have also shared a video about watermelon.

0

Conclusion: A scripted video is going viral on social media to claim that a police officer caught a man injecting artificial colours into a watermelon.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Fact Check   Watermelon   Webqoof 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×