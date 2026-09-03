Scripted Video Falsely Shared To Show a Fight Between a Woman and Delivery Guy

A video is being shared on social media, claiming to show a fight that broke out between a woman and a man who came to deliver food to her.
What is the claim?: The post claims that while a man was delivering food to a woman, it fell on the ground, which led to the woman misbehaving with the man. This was followed by the man attacking her.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video shared by an Instagram user, vipin_chauhan28, with visuals similar to the viral video.
The video is captioned, "If there hadn't been a camera, people would have simply believed whatever the girl told them." (translated from Hindi to English)
However, the caption also mentions that the video was 'planned'.
We looked at other videos posted by the user and noticed that most of them are scripted, similar to the viral video.
The videos show a similar theme of a fight breaking out between a man and a woman, which is being 'caught' by a CCTV camera.
Numerous videos have tags such as 'acting' and 'funny' mentioned in the caption.
Conclusion: The video is scripted and does not show an actual fight between a woman and a delivery guy.
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