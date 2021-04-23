School-Turned-COVID Ward in Delhi Passed off as ‘Beds in Lucknow’

We noticed that several users had replied to Aaj Tak's tweet, stating that the image was from Delhi.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had shared images from a different angle of a Delhi government school at Rouse Avenue, which has now been converted into a COVID hospital with 125 beds with the help of 'Doctors for You'.

A comparison of the images tweeted by Aaj Tak and Sisodia show that the wards are the same.