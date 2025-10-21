Band, Baaja, Bank Fraud: Wedding Invites Steal Data, Target Bank Accounts

The ‘Great Indian Wedding Season’ will soon be upon us, bringing with it the cunning schemes of cybercriminals who are ready to exploit your celebrations. A not-so-new scam has re-emerged, duping many victims of their savings by sending a single WhatsApp message. The harmless invitation ends up infiltrating your phone, stealing your personal data, including your banking credentials and emptying your savings.

Keep reading to understand how the scam operates, identify warning signs, and learn how to protect yourself.