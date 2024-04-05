Fact-Check: Old Video of Sanjay Singh Scolding Police Falsely Shared as Recent

A video showing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh scolding police officers for manhandling a person is going viral on social media as recent.
This video went viral following Singh's release from the jail on bail on 2 April. The Supreme Court granted bail to Singh in the money laundering case related to Delhi Liquor Policy case.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video and this led us to a similar video from 2021.
This video was shared by AAP- Uttar Pradesh's official account on X (formerly Twitter) on 21 October 2021.
In this video, Singh can be seen arguing with the police after being denied permission for a Tiranga Yatra in Varanasi.
The police officer can also be heard calling this yatra "illegal".
Several social media users also shared the same video back in 2021 and can be seen here, here and here.
We compared the two videos and noticed similarities.
We also found AAP's post on X from 21 October 2021 about this incident where the party was not allowed to hoist flags and Singh was later arrested.
Several news organisations had reported on the tricolour rally, mentioning that the AAP leaders had been booked by the Uttar Pradesh police for violating COVID-19 norms.
Conclusion: An old video of AAP leader Sanjay Singh is going viral on social media as a recent one.
