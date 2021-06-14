Edited Image Shared to Claim MP Sanjay Raut ‘Made Tea For PM Modi’

On conducting a reverse image search, we found that the image was used in an article in The Telegraph on 8 June.

Thackeray had met Modi along with Ajit Pawar and Ashok Chavan on 8 June and discussed issues related to the Maratha reservation, GST compensation and Metro car shed. The image used in the article was attributed to Maharashtra CMO's official Twitter handle.

We looked for the photograph there and found the image that has been used in the viral photo.