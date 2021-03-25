Saffron Scarves at Convocation Shared With False Religious Context

An image of students of Uttaranchal University has gone viral with the misleading claim that the university replaced the black coat and gown worn during convocation with saffron scarves and kurtas, in line with the ‘sanatan dharma’.

We found that the convocation took place in February 2020, wherein the students wore traditional outfits as prescribed by the state government. Moreover, the scarves were colour-coded according to the different departments at the university and had nothing to do with religion.