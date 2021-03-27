Saayoni Ghosh’s Running Video Shared With False ‘Harassment’ Claim

Ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, several social media users are claiming that Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Saayoni Ghosh was allegedly “harassed by her own party members” while she was campaigning in Asansol and that it forced her to run.

However, Ghosh uploaded several visuals on her social media handles that show that she has been running at various instances during her campaign trail on different days. Further, The Quint’s on ground reporter Debayan Dutta, too, confirmed that he saw her running while following one of her campaigns.