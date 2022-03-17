Old, Unrelated Videos Passed Off As Visuals From Ukraine-Russia War

A 3:49-minute-long video is being shared on social media with the claim that it shows a compilation of "scenes of the Russia-Ukraine war."

The video is being shared in the backdrop of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has resulted in mounting civilian deaths and over three million people fleeing the war-torn nation, according to the United Nations.

Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February and has since made gains in parts of south Ukraine, including Melitopol, Kherson, Luhansk, Donetsk, and Mariupol, according to a BBC tracker.

However, we found that the visuals are old and pertain to different incidents that have happened over the years across the world.