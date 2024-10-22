Did Muslims Attack RSS Workers in Rajasthan’s Jaipur? No, Claim Is False

What do viral posts say?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium user named 'Kreately.in', who has been previously called out several times for spreading disinformation, shared the post saying, "In Jaipur, Rajasthan, the children of the Mughals again spoiled the atmosphere. Knife attack at RSS Kheer distribution program in Jaipur, 8 volunteers injured."
What is the truth?: Team WebQoof found that both the victims and the accused belong to the same community and there was no communal angle to the incident.
How did we find that out?: On conducting a keyword search with the words "RSS workers attacked Jaipur", we came across a news report published in The Telegraph.
It said that a man named 'Naseeb Chaudhary' and his son 'Bheesham Chaudhary' were arrested for attacking RSS workers with knives during a religious programme on Sharad Purnima.
The report said that the altercation took place after the residents took an objection to the noise and crowd in their neighbourhood at late hours.
The report further mentioned that authorities had demolished a portion of a building belonging to the accused as it was allegedly constructed illegally on a temple's land.
The accused belonged to the Hindu community: Another set of keyword search using the phrases "rss workers jaipur naseeb" directed us to a NDTV report.
It mentioned that Additional Commissioner Kunwar Rastradeep said that the accused who attacked the RSS workers actually belonged to the Hindu community.
He mentioned that the accused name's caused confusion and was given a false communal twist by several people.
The report further said that around six people were injured in the incident and were admitted to a local hospital for treatment.
Statement from the police: We found an interview of the Additional Commissioner Rastradeep with DD News, where he could be heard saying that the accused attacked the RSS workers with knives and sticks during a religious event.
He could be heard saying, "The incident is not communal, both the parties involved belonged to the same community."
We have reached out to the police for their inputs and this report will be updated as and when a response is received.
Conclusion: It is evident that the entire incident is being given a false communal angle.
