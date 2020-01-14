No, An RSS Supporter Wasn’t Caught With Fake Currency in Gujarat

A collage which shows police with a consignment of counterfeit currency has been shared on social media with the claim that the money was recovered from the car of an RSS supporter in Gujarat.

The claim, in Hindi, reads, “गुजरात से नकली नोटों का भंडार पकड़ा गया और ईमानदार संघ समर्थक श्री केतन दवे की कार से मिला ये नकली नोटों का जखीरा...” (Translation: The counterfeit currency was recovered from the car of an RSS supporter Ketan Dave in Gujarat).