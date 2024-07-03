This Video of Water Leaking Inside a Train Is Not From a Vande Bharat Express

A video which shows the roof of a train leaking with passengers seated inside is going viral on the internet with a claim that the visuals are from a Vande Bharat train.

What are users claiming?: Those sharing the video have uploaded with a caption that said, "Abki baar #Leakage Sarkar. After Temple, Bridge & Airports….Here comes the video from Vande Bharat Train. Roof of WORLD CLASS #VandeBharat train is leaking. Passengers in train gets free SHOWER FACILITY."