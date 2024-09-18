Old Clip From Assam Falsely Shared as Rohingyas Fighting With Indian Muslims

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video and this led us to a video shared by a user on X and the caption stated that it shows a clash between two groups within a mosque in Bilasipara, Assam.
Taking a cue, we performed a relevant keyword search which led us to several reports shared by India Today, Siasat and ANI.
We also found a video report shared by Times Now on YouTube on 5 January 2023.
The video included the viral clip along with other clips related to the incident.
The reports stated that a person was killed and at least 20 others were injured after a fight broke out between two groups of a mosque committee in Assam on 30 December 2022.
It added that this mosque is located at Bilasipara in Dhubri district, and the disagreement and clash were over a position on the mosque management committee.
Conclusion: An old video of an internal clash between two parties of a mosque in Assam is being falsely shared as "Rohingya Muslims violently taking over a mosque of Indian Muslims."
