Old Clip From Assam Falsely Shared as Rohingyas Fighting With Indian Muslims

This video dates back to January 2022 and shows an internal clash between two groups of a mosque in Assam.

Rujuta Thete
Published
2 min read
A video showing several people fighting violently on the streets is going viral to claim that it shows Rohingya Muslims in a fight with Muslims.

The claim adds that Rohingya Muslims "captured the mosque that belonged to the Indian Muslims".

This video dates back to January 2022 and shows an internal clash between two groups of a mosque in Assam.

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

(An archived version of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: This video, which dates back to January 2022, shows an internal clash between two groups in a mosque in Assam.

  • It is unrelated to Rohingya Muslims residing in India, as claimed.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video and this led us to a video shared by a user on X and the caption stated that it shows a clash between two groups within a mosque in Bilasipara, Assam.

  • Taking a cue, we performed a relevant keyword search which led us to several reports shared by India Today, Siasat and ANI.

  • We also found a video report shared by Times Now on YouTube on 5 January 2023.

  • The video included the viral clip along with other clips related to the incident.

  • The reports stated that a person was killed and at least 20 others were injured after a fight broke out between two groups of a mosque committee in Assam on 30 December 2022.

  • It added that this mosque is located at Bilasipara in Dhubri district, and the disagreement and clash were over a position on the mosque management committee.

Conclusion: An old video of an internal clash between two parties of a mosque in Assam is being falsely shared as "Rohingya Muslims violently taking over a mosque of Indian Muslims."

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

