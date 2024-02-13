Video of Mob Running on the Streets of Bareilly Falsely Shared as From Haldwani

A video showing a mob running on the streets is going viral on social media to claim that it shows "Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshi migrants" in Haldwani, Uttarakhand.
It also states that these 5,000 men "attacked" Indian policemen.
How did we find out the truth?: We checked the video carefully and found a shop named Sahu Gopi Nath.
We found this shop at Shyam Ganj road in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.
You can find the same street at the viral video here:
Taking a cue, we ran a relevant keyword search on Google and came across several reports about this incident from Bareilly that happened on 9 February.
News outlets like The Indian Express, Mint and India Today reported about the tense situation that erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, where thousands of followers of Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Tauqeer Raza Khan took to the streets after the Islamic cleric was detained by the police for giving a 'jail bharo' call over Gyanvapi case.
It added that stone pelting was also reported in the Shahmat Ganj area.
Conclusion: A video from Uttar Pradesh showing an agitated crowd is going viral as a video from Haldwani, Uttarakhand.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)