Valsad School Hit by Fake News Again, Video Clip Belongs to Raipur

The video is neither from RM VM school nor is it from Gujarat. The video is actually from Raipur in Chhattisgarh which shows an exorcist performing an exorcism on a young girl.

On breaking down the video into several keyframes using Invid Google Chrome extension, we found out the details related to this video. We came across a news article published by Dainik Bhaskar dated 10 February 2018, which reported that the minor girl was beaten in the presence of her family members.

Subsequently we search on Google using keywords like ‘tantrik girl beaten Raipur’ and came across another video which identified the man as a pastor named Dinesh Sahu. As per this report, Sahu was arrested after the video went viral.