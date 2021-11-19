Video of Rice Adulteration From Peru Shared With Communal Spin
The original video from 2018 showed rice adulteration in Peru.
A video of some men mixing a brown colour liquid in rice is being shared on social media with a communal angle claiming that men belonging to the Muslim community are behind the act. It goes on to warn Hindu families not to consume or buy anything from Muslims.
The claim further states that the liquid is mixed in rice to "reduce the Hindu population", and to cause health issues like cancer, diabetes for Hindu women and children.
However, we found that the video is from the South American country of Peru. We also found news reports from Peru-based news channels that talked about the incident in April 2018.
CLAIM
The video is being shared on Twitter and Facebook with the claim that it is "Rice Jihad", meaning Muslims mixing chemicals in rice for the purpose to kill or to cause health-related issues to Hindus.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
When we heard the video, we could guess that the language spoken in the video is not from India.
On a closer look in the video, we could see one man carrying a rice sack with the brand name 'Casserit' at 16 seconds.
We looked for the brand name on Google and found that a Facebook post that showed the full name of the brand as 'Casserita' and the brand packaging matched with the one in the viral video.
Next, we looked into Google with the keyword 'Gran Casserita Para La Familia' and found it to be a Peru-based brand.
We also looked for news reports about any possible rice adulteration in Peru using keywords in Spanish and found a news report by a Peru-based news website 'Pan Americana', which reported that the incident of rice adulteration was reported from Peru and the rice was to be sent to the Santa Anita market.
The news was published on 15 April 2018.
We found another video on YouTube by news website '24 Horas' published on 17 April 2018.
The video title translated to 'Santa Anita Market: Video of adulterated rice causes unrest among producers'.
We also found the video being circulated in 2018 on Facebook along with the caption in Spanish.
We looked for Santa Anita market on Google and could locate it in Peru.
While we were unable to independently verify the incident in Peru, it is clear that the viral video is not from India as claimed.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.