Video of Rice Adulteration From Peru Shared With Communal Spin

A video of some men mixing a brown colour liquid in rice is being shared on social media with a communal angle claiming that men belonging to the Muslim community are behind the act. It goes on to warn Hindu families not to consume or buy anything from Muslims.

The claim further states that the liquid is mixed in rice to "reduce the Hindu population", and to cause health issues like cancer, diabetes for Hindu women and children.

However, we found that the video is from the South American country of Peru. We also found news reports from Peru-based news channels that talked about the incident in April 2018.