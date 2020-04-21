No, Germany Hasn’t Sent a £130 Bn Bill to China for COVID Damages

A German newspaper ‘Bild’ mocked up a bill and assessed the damage which the coronavirus pandemic has caused to the economy. However, the headline of Express UK is misleading to the effect that it insinuates that the German government has made the move.

Even the URL mentions ‘Angela Merkel’, giving an impression that the government is involved in this move.

However, if you read carefully, the first line of the Express article mentions that it is the German newspaper that has put together an invoice on coronavirus damages incurred by the country and not the government.