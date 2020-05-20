A picture that shows a woman riding a bicycle while carrying a baby on her back and a sac on the back seat was shared by Congress leader Randeep Surjewala to take a jibe at the central government.The tweet, which has now been deleted, was shared with a caption, “न्यू इंडिया का सच! (Reality of New India)”. However, we found out that the picture is nearly eight years old and it shows a Nepalese woman carrying her baby on a bicycle.The picture was also shared by the spokesperson of Samajwadi Party, Richa Singh.Old Image Shared as Priyanka Gandhi’s Buses for Migrants in UPWHAT WE FOUND OUTOn conducting a reverse image search, we came across a picture that was uploaded on Pinterest. The caption mentioned that the picture was from Nepal.However, the link from where the picture was saved isn’t active anymore. Following this we conducted a reverse image search with relevant keywords.We then came across a fact-check article by The Times of India, which mentioned that the picture was available on ‘European Pressphoto Agency’.As per the details of the photograph available on the agency’s website, the picture was taken in 2012 in Kathmandu, Nepal. The description further mentions that it ‘shows a Nepalese mother carrying her child on her back as she travels on a bicycle towards Nepalgunj city’.Clearly, an old photograph from Nepal was used by the two politicians, but it must be noted that because of the coronavirus lockdown, migrant labourers having been enduring hardships every day as they walk hundreds and thousands of kilometres to reach their homes.Local Dispute in Siliguri Falsely Blamed on ‘Muslim Immigrants’(With inputs from SM Hoax Slayer)You can read all our coronavirus related fact-checked stories here.(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on Whatsapp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.