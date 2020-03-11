Ramdev Infected With Coronavirus? No, Video Is Old & Unrelated
A video of Baba Ramdev is being shared on Facebook with a claim that the yoga guru has been infected with coronavirus. It further goes on to claim that the doctors in Delhi’s AIIMS have said that Ramdev can only be cured with cow urine and cow dung.
The photograph is being shared with the following caption, “करोना वायरस की चपेट में आए बाबा रामदेव | परिजन दिल्ली एम्स लेकर पहुंचे इलाज के थोड़ी देर बाद डॉक्टरों ने कहा इनका इलाज असंभव है | इनको किसी गाय की गौशाला में ले जाओ और वहीं इनको गोबर खिलाओ और मूत्र पिलाओ इनके इलाज का यही एकमात्र जरिया बचा है शायद जान बच जाए | [Translation: Baba Ramdev has been diagnosed with coronavirus. Doctors at Delhi’s AIIMS have said that it is impossible to treat him. Take him to a cow shed and treat him with cow urine and cow dung because that’s the only option that may save him.]
The above post has been shared over 600 times and has been shared by multiple others on Facebook with the same claim.
False.
An old picture of Ramdev from the year 2011 is being shared with a false caption. The picture was taken in Dehradun after the yoga guru broke his nine-day fast. He had been on a hunger strike demanding tougher a law against corruption and seeking the return of black money stashed abroad.
Further, Quint Fit had earlier debunked a claim about cow urine and cow dung being used to cure coronavirus. Dr Sumit Ray, a Senior Consultant, Critical Care Medicine, had said that there are no scientific studies to support these claims.
“Scientifically, cow dung and cow urine are excreta from an animal’s (mammals) body, which is being thrown out. Unlikely to have any benefit to another mammal such as human beings. There are no scientific studies or evidence to show that cow urine or cow dung has antiseptic properties,” Dr Ray added.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT ABOUT THE PICTURE
A reverse image search directed us to several news reports which confirmed that the image of Ramdev is old and unrelated.
According to a report by BusinessLine which could be traced to June 2011, the picture is from when Ramdev was admitted to a hospital following a nine-day hunger strike demanding a tougher anti-corruption law and seeking the return of black money stashed away abroad.
Another report by India Today corroborated the details.
Hence, an old and unrelated image of Baba Ramdev is being used to claim that he is suffering from the coronavirus.
