Ramdev Infected With Coronavirus? No, Video Is Old & Unrelated

A video of Baba Ramdev is being shared on Facebook with a claim that the yoga guru has been infected with coronavirus. It further goes on to claim that the doctors in Delhi’s AIIMS have said that Ramdev can only be cured with cow urine and cow dung.

The photograph is being shared with the following caption, “करोना वायरस की चपेट में आए बाबा रामदेव | परिजन दिल्ली एम्स लेकर पहुंचे इलाज के थोड़ी देर बाद डॉक्टरों ने कहा इनका इलाज असंभव है | इनको किसी गाय की गौशाला में ले जाओ और वहीं इनको गोबर खिलाओ और मूत्र पिलाओ इनके इलाज का यही एकमात्र जरिया बचा है शायद जान बच जाए | [Translation: Baba Ramdev has been diagnosed with coronavirus. Doctors at Delhi’s AIIMS have said that it is impossible to treat him. Take him to a cow shed and treat him with cow urine and cow dung because that’s the only option that may save him.]