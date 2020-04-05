Fake Twitter Account of Ramayan Actor Arun Govil Goes Viral

A new Twitter handle under the name of actor Arun Govil, who played the role of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan (1987) created quite a stir after it gained over 44,000 followers late in the evening on Saturday, 4 April.

“Finally I Joined Twitter. Jai Shri Ram,” the first and pinned tweet on the account reads. Since then, the account has garnered thousands of likes and retweets.