Fake Twitter Account of Ramayan Actor Arun Govil Goes Viral
CLAIM
A new Twitter handle under the name of actor Arun Govil, who played the role of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan (1987) created quite a stir after it gained over 44,000 followers late in the evening on Saturday, 4 April.
“Finally I Joined Twitter. Jai Shri Ram,” the first and pinned tweet on the account reads. Since then, the account has garnered thousands of likes and retweets.
WHAT’S THE TRUTH?
The Quint reached out to the actor who confirmed that the account is fake and has been created by an impersonator. “The new account is not me. I already have an account by the handle @ArunGovil12. I have applied for verification, and will be more active on my account from hereon,” he said.
His actual account goes by the name @arungovil12, which he hopes to get verified soon.
Arun Govil made his Bollywood debut with Prashanta Nanda’s Paheli, but is best known for his role as Lord Ram in the hit TV series Ramayan, which is being re-telecast on DD National. Two episodes of Ramayan are being telecast every day, at 9 am and 9 pm.
The initial numbers for viewership have soared for the channel since the show has been on air again, with 17 million views in the first weekend. DD is also re-telecasting shows like Mahabharat, Circus and Byomkesh Bakshi.
