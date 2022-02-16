2021 Video of Rakhi Sawant Wearing Hijab Linked to Row in Karnataka

A video of Bollywood actor Rakhi Sawant wearing a hijab (headscarf) and arriving at the gym is being shared on social media claiming that the actor has come out in support of Muslim women wearing hijab to educational institutions.

However, we found that the video is from August 2021, months before the hijab protest in the country. Sawant had then told the paparazzi that she was wearing a hijab that a friend had gifted her.