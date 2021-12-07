Two Unrelated Videos of Rakesh Tikait Merged to Mislead Netizens

Two separate videos of farm leader and national spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Rakesh Tikait's interaction with the media have been merged to form a single video with a misleading narrative. It is being shared widely on Facebook.

Netizens who shared the video claimed that Tikait was angry at a Republic TV journalist as she tried to 'touch him inappropriately'. He then refused to give her an interview, claimed the video.

However, we found that the two videos were unrelated and were, in fact, merged. While the first video showed a Zee Hindustan reporter, the second one, which was shot a year later, showed Tikait refusing to give an interview to a Republic Bharat reporter and accusing her of misbehaviour.