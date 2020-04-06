Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Violating Lockdown? No, It’s an Old Video
CLAIM
A video of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi is being widely shared on social media with a claim that the two were violating the lockdown and forcing the police to let them visit their “friends”.
The claim with the video reads, “This is Rahul Gandhi & Priyanka Gandhi breaking Lock-down regulations saying they need to visit friends RG asking police to produce order of Section 144 in use (sic).”
The same video has been shared with the exact same claim on Facebook.
TRUE OR FALSE?
The video is being circulated with a false claim. Firstly, the video is from December 2019 and it doesn’t show the two Congress leaders violating the lockdown amid the coronavirus scare. Secondly, they were on their way to meet the families of people killed in protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Meerut.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
On fragmenting the video into several keyframes using Invid Google Chrome extension and then conducting a reverse search, we came across a video uploaded by NDTV in December 2019.
According to the video, the two were stopped outside Meerut in Uttar Pradesh on 24 December when they were on their way to meet the families of people killed in protests against the citizenship law.
You can read all our fact-checked stories on coronavirus here.
(With inputs from SM Hoax Slayer)
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)