Old Video of Congress’ Rahul Gandhi at Airport Passed off as Recent Visuals

A video of Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi walking alongside his niece, Miraya Vadra, at an airport is being circulated on social media platforms as a recent incident.

What have users said?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium handle shared the clip with a caption saying, "Big Breaking. This is Rahul Gandhi's habit whenever India faces a terror attack, he seems more interested in doing parties or escaping abroad instead of standing with the country! Is he going to meet George Soros now?."