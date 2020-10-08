Rahul and Priyanka Laughing on Way to Hathras? Viral Image Is Old
The viral image is actually from 2019, when Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were campaigning during the LS elections.
An image of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi is doing the rounds on social media with the claim that they were seen laughing on their way to meet the Hathras victim.
But the viral image is actually from 2019, when Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were on their campaign trail during the Lok Sabha Elections.
CLAIM
The image is being shared with the claim,
“हाथरस जाते विपक्ष के नेता, अत्यधिक दुःख चेहरे पर साफ़ दिखाई दे रहा हैं
#ड्रामेबाज_भाईबहन”
(Translation: “Leader of opposition going to Hathras, extreme grief is visible in the face.”)
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
The image is actually from 2019 when Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were on their campaign trail for Lok Sabha elections.
A reverse image search led us to India Today’s article dated 27 April 2019, carrying the image.
The image was tweeted by the Congress’ Twitter account, with the caption, “ चुनावी व्यस्तता के बीच कुछ सुनहरे पल”
(Translation: “Some golden moments in the midst of electoral preoccupation.”)
Rahul Gandhi had also posted a video on Facebook, from the day, captioning it, “Was nice meeting Priyanka at Kanpur Airport! We're headed to different meetings in UP.”
Evidently, an old photo from 2019 has resurfaced with a false claim that Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were seen laughing on their way to Hathras.
