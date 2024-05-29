Fact-Check: No, This Photo Doesn't Show a Tunnel Connecting Rafah to Egypt

A photo of an underground tunnel is going viral on social media to claim that it connects Rafah from the Southern Gaza to Egypt.
Some background: According to the Gaza health ministry, on 26 May, an airstrike in a camp at Rafah killed 45 Palestinians and injured dozens.
Following this, the Israeli army continued bombing in Rafah’s Tal as-Sultan area including the Indonesian Field Hospital.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on Google and this led us to Getty Images.
A similar image was shared on 7 January 2024, and the description stated that it shows a tunnel reportedly built by the Hamas group, which connects Northern Gaza through the Erez border crossing to Israel.
It adds that Hamas reportedly used this tunnel to attack Israel on 7 October 2023.
The photo was credited to Noam Galai.
It is also important to note that Northern Gaza, where this particular tunnel is situated, is around 40.7 KM away from Rafah.
Conclusion: A photo of a tunnel connecting Norther Gaza to Israel is being falsely shared as a photo of a tunnel from Rafah connecting Egypt.
