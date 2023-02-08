ADVERTISEMENT

Anti-Islam Quote Attributed to Novelist Salman Rushdie Is Fake!

Salman Rushdie took to Twitter to clarify that he did not say this.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
A statement attributed to novelist Salman Rushdie that warns other religions and cultures about Islam is going viral on social media.

The quote: Alluding to the attack on Rushdie, it reads, "The large majority of peaceful Muslims don't matter because I was attacked by just one Muslim who followed Quran. All religions are not same because they have not codified death to whoever doesn't belong in their religion. On my life I want to warn the world that Islam will not rest till every society, culture, and religion is either annihilated or converted.(sic)"

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

What attack?: On 12 August 2022, Rushdie was attacked ahead of his lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in New York.

  • During the introduction, a man – identified as Hadi Matar of New Jersey – leaped onto the stage and stabbed Rushdie, causing loss of vision in one eye.

  • Recently, Rushdie posted a picture of himself and said that he felt "lucky" to have survived the attack.

  • Interestingly, it is that picture which has been used along with the quote.

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

The truth: Rushdie took to Twitter to clarify that the quote wasn't his. "Fake quote. Not said by me," he wrote on Twitter.

Rushdie took to Twitter to clarify that it was a "fake" quote.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

Since the quote referred to the attack, we looked for reports/statements made by Rushdie between 12 August 2022-7 February, but didn't find anything.

Conclusion: A fake anti-Islam quote is being falsely linked to Salman Rushdie.

Topics:  Salman Rushdie   Fact Check   Webqoof 

