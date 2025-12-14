ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fact-Check: AI-Generated Video Showing Python Inside a Train Viral as Real

We found the original creator of the video who mentioned 'Sora AI' in their caption.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
A video purportedly showing a huge python appearing from a luggage compartment within a packed train in Madhya Pradesh, alarming passengers is being shared on social media.

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false.

  • We found the original source of the video where the creator mentioned 'Sora' and 'Sora 2,' an artificial intelligence video generator in its caption.

What we found: At first, we divided the viral clip into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • We did not find any credible reports to prove that such an incident had occurred in Madhya Pradesh.

  • However, the results led us to an Instagram post by Shawn Arranha, a digital creator and director as per their bio.

  • The post featured the same clip as the viral video with the caption that a python was found hanging from a luggage rack above a sleeping child in a crowded train coach in Madhya Pradesh, triggering panic among passengers.

  • The caption also noted hashtags such as, "#sora, #sora2," which implied that the viral video was created with the help of AI. Sora AI is a text-to-video AI generator.

  • We went through Arranha's profile and found "Shock Viral AI Content Director" and AI advertisement highlights in their bio.

  • Team WebQoof has reached out to the creator for their comments and the story will be updated once a response is received.

  • Nonetheless, we found a report from November about a python which was spotted on the Andaman Express, which panicked passengers.

Conclusion: An AI-generated video showing a python scaring a child inside a train has gone viral as real on social media.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

