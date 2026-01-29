Does This Video Show Recent Protests Against UGC Regulations? No, It’s Old!

A video showing people throwing ink on a poster carrying the images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is going viral on social media platforms as recent visuals.
What's the viral claim?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium user shared the clip with a caption that said, "Even though I condemn this act. BJP has left us with no choice. Show more Silence, we will revolt even stronger. #UGC_Roll_Back #ShameOnUGC."
What's the truth?: The video could be traced back to December 2025 and shows members of the Congress party protesting in Raipur over the National Herald Case. This makes the viral claim false.
How did we find that out?: On conducting a Google Lens search on the keyframes of the viral video, we found the same visuals uploaded on a Facebook handle named 'Naser Khan'.
It was posted on with a caption that loosely translated to, "There's excitement within the Congress camp after Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court refused to hear the National Herald case against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and LOP Rahul Gandhi based on a private FIR. The Congress party welcomed the decision..."
News report: A report published by Dainik Bhaskar said that the Congress party had held a protest in Chhattisgarh's Raipur over the National Herald Case.
A large numbers of leaders and workers raised slogans and proceeded to surround the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) office.
The protesters allegedly broke through the barricades, however, they were soon stopped by the police.
Conclusion: It is evident that the video is old and is being incorrectly linked to the recent protests against the new UGC regulations.
