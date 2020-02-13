Private Bill on Population Control Falsely Attributed to Govt

A viral message on social media claims that the bill to control population by legally allowing families to have only two children has been introduced in the Rajya Sabha by Prime Minster Narendra Modi-led government.

The text of the bills reads: “The State shall promote small family norms by offering incentives in taxes, employment, education etc. to its people who keep their family limited to two children and shall withdraw every concession from and deprive such incentives to those not adhering to small family norm, to keep the growing population under control.”