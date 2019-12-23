Poster at Priyanka’s Dharna Calls for a ‘Muslim India’? Fake Alert

The Quint can confirm that the image circulated has been morphed. The slogan written on the poster actually read, “Lathi-goli nahi rozgaar-roti do.” [Translation: Do not give us sticks and bullets. Give us employment and food].

We did not find the exact same picture, but we found multiple similar pictures which showed the actual writings written on the poster. When compared, the similar pictures showed the same people sitting with Priyanka as seen on the viral picture.

One such picture used by The Print clearly showed that the poster held by the woman sitting behind Priyanka read, “Lathi-goli nahi, rozgaar-roti do.”