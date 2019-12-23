Poster at Priyanka’s Dharna Calls for a ‘Muslim India’? Fake Alert
CLAIM
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sat on a dharna, in a show of solidarity with the students protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at India Gate on 16 December. Thereafter, an image has been going viral on social media in which one of the posters read: “Remove the CAB, make this country a Muslim nation.”
The picture has been shared with the claim that Priyanka Gandhi is supporting to make India a Muslim country. The tweet reads, “So @priyankagandhi
comes out in Support for making India a muslim country. Shameful.” (Sic)
TRUE OR FALSE?
The Quint can confirm that the image circulated has been morphed. The slogan written on the poster actually read, “Lathi-goli nahi rozgaar-roti do.” [Translation: Do not give us sticks and bullets. Give us employment and food].
We did not find the exact same picture, but we found multiple similar pictures which showed the actual writings written on the poster. When compared, the similar pictures showed the same people sitting with Priyanka as seen on the viral picture.
One such picture used by The Print clearly showed that the poster held by the woman sitting behind Priyanka read, “Lathi-goli nahi, rozgaar-roti do.”
Below is a side by side comparison of the two pictures.
An image shared by PTI of that day’s sit-in protest clearly shows that the slogan in the poster read: “Lathi-goli nahi, rozgaar-roti do.”
The Quint also featured a live video on its Facebook page when the sit-in protest took place on 16 December. One can see in the whole video that none of the protesters held the poster which is going viral on social media.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on Whatsapp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)