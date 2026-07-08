Clip of Polish Fans Celebrating Football Win Falsely Linked to Cristiano Ronaldo

A video of a massive crowd gathered in a public place for celebration is being widely shared on social media, where users have claimed that it shows fans of Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo gathered to show support for, or celebrate him.
How did we find out the truth?: We carried out a reverse image search on the video, which led us to a Facebook post sharing similar visuals on 1 June.
It mentioned that the video showed "more than 50,000 passionate fans" gathered in Krakow's Main Market to celebrate the club Wisła Kraków’s promotion to Poland’s major football league.
A keyword search led us to Polish news website TVP World's report on the celebration, where it compared fans of Wisła Kraków's celebration in Poland to that of fans of Paris Saint-Germain in Paris.
The report carried a screenshot from the video.
Turkish news website A News also shared the same video as one of Wisła Kraków fans celebrating their club's promotion in Krakow's Main Market.
More instances of football-related pages sharing this video as one of Polish football fans celebrating a local team's promotion can be seen here and here.
Using Google Maps, we were also able to find a spot near the Church of St Barbara in Krakow's Main Square, which resembled the area seen in the viral video.
Conclusion: A video from Polish fans celebrating their local team is being falsely shared as one of Ronaldo fans supporting the Portuguese footballer.
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