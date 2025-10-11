Does This Video Shows UP Police Parading a Group of Men on Streets? No!

A video of police personnel parading and beating a group of men on the streets is going viral on social media platforms with a claim that it shows a recent incident from Uttar Pradesh.
What did the viral post say?: An X (formerly Twitter) shared the clip with a caption that said, “I love Yogi ji’s UP Police.” A different version of the claim states that the video showed Mumbai Police beating ‘I Love Muhammad’ protesters.
How did we find that out?: A simple Google Lens search on the keyframes of the viral video directed us to similar visuals published on an Instagram handle named ‘aryanagedaily’.
It was uploaded on 1 October with a caption that said, “Nashik Police Thrash Goons, Take Out Procession on Streets.”
Taking clues from this, we conducted a keyword search on YouTube using the words “nashik police beating young men” and found a video report published on the official channel of News24.
It was posted on 30 September with a title that loosely translated to, "Maharashtra Police - Criminals Parade: Celebrating in Nashik proved costly, police took action."
The report said that after a man named Mahesh Sonawane was released from jail, his supporters had taken out a celebratory procession. The videos of the procession latter went viral on social media platforms.
The Nashik Road Police took cognisance of the videos and paraded around 15-20 people who were involved in the matter.
Comparing visuals: We compared several keyframes of the viral video to the visuals available in the video report and found several similarities, which indicated that the incident was indeed from Nashik.
(Swipe right to view all images.)
A comparison clearly shows the similarities.
(Source: News24 YouTube channel/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)
Other news reports: A Dainik Jagran report said that following their leader's release, gang members celebrated it and posted a video on social media platforms calling him a "king".
The police took immediate action and the gang members were apprehended and then were paraded through the city streets.
Saam TV, on its official YouTube channel, too, shared a video report on the incident.
Conclusion: The video is not from Uttar Pradesh and has no connection to the 'I Love Muhammad' protests.
