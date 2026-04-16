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Fact-Check: No, This Video Is Not Related to the Workers’ Strike in Noida

We found out that the video has no relation to the workers' protest happening in Noida.

Anika Kodanat
Published
WebQoof
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Amidst the workers' protest in Noida, a video of police officers forcefully throwing a man into the van and kicking him is making the rounds on social media.

What is the claim?: The video is being shared with the claim that it shows policemen being brutal towards an employee on strike in Noida.

  • The video was shared by the Himachal Youth Congress' official Facebook page, among other users.

(Archived versions of more claims can be seen here and here)

Is it true?: No, the video shows the police arresting a man in Shahdol district in Madhya Pradesh after the man vandalisingreportedly vandalised a shop and created a ruckus.

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How did we find out the truth?: On running a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens, we found news reports that shared the same video.

A report published by Dainik Bhaskar said that a drunk youth vandalised and created a ruckus at an electronics shop in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh, following which the police took action. The police were accused of kicking the youth.

Conclusion: A video of police arresting a youth in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol is being shared with the false claim that it is of an employee who was on strike in Noida.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Madhya Pradesh   Noida   Fact Check 

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