This Isn’t a Video of Cruise Service Started by PM Modi in Gujarat

A Twitter user ‘Renuka Jain’ shared the video with a claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi started this cruise service, which has significantly reduced the travel time between Bhavnagar and Bharuch.

The text in Hindi reads, “भावनगर से भरूच रोड की दूरी है 350 किलोमीटर , और समुद्री रास्ते से इसकी दूरी है 32 किलोमीटर, और इसी समुद्री रास्ते से प्रधानमंत्री ने जहाज द्वारा एक सर्विस चालू की है इस जहाज की क्षमता एक बार मे 50 ट्रक, 60 बसे, 200 कारे, 350 मोटरसाइकिल, 600 लोगो को, और समय सिर्फ आधे घंटे में | ”

(Translation: The distance between Bhavnagar and Bharuch is nearly 350 kilometre, and the distance by sea is 32 kilometre. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started a cruise service on this sea route. The cruise can accommodate 50 trucks, 60 buses, 22 cars, 350 motorcycles, 600 people and the travel time is just 30 minutes.)