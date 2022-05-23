Old Video of PM Modi's Speech in Varanasi Falsely Linked to Gyanvapi Mosque Case

Amid the ongoing Gyanvapi Mosque land dispute case, a short 29-second clip of Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a crowd is being shared on social media.

In the video, Modi can be heard saying, "Yaha bhi khuda, vaha bhi khuda, jaha aaj nahi khuda, vaha kal khudega." (It's dug here, it's dug there and where it's not dug, it will be dug tomorrow.)

Several users shared the video to insinuate that the prime minister spoke about "digging of religious places".

But this video, which is from 2017, shows Modi at an election rally in Varanasi where he made the statement taking a dig at former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and referring to the condition of the roads in UP. This was ahead of the elections in the state.